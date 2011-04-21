3net Launches News Show About 3D



CULVER CITY, CALIF.: Sony, Discovery and IMAX have put together a show for their 3D network about 3D shows. 3Net, the 3D programming channel the trio launched in DirecTV in February, will debut “In the Qube” this Sunday, April 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.



The network’s purveyors say the one-hour show is a “first-of-its-kind entertainment news program dedicated entirely to the emerging world of 3D.” It will appear once a month and be hosted by Nicole Dabeau, a host and senior editor for “Entertainment Tonight” online and a correspondent for “E! News.” The show is being produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Chomp Productions and Jump! Creative.



The first episode will go behind-the-scenes of this summer’s 3D feature films with celebrity interviews and 3D trailers. It will include an interview with Sony Music artist Avril Lavigne about her latest album; a look at the latest 3D Blu-ray players, still cameras TVs and video games. It will feature clips of extreme skiing and “the making” of the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Calendar.



