3D Film Selects Grass Valley Edius 7

MONTREAL—Bruce Austin of Bruce Austin Productions Inc., and Dan Harris of Eight Ball Pictures and Stereoscope LLC, have turned to Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, to harness the capabilities of its Edius 7 multiformat nonlinear editing software on the film “Our Restless Planet,” for the JPL Earth Science Visitor Center. The film highlights the effects of hurricanes, earthquakes and fresh water supplies on our planet.



“With Edius at our fingertips, editing this film was an absolute breeze,” said Bruce Austin, freelance 3D director of photography, BAPI. “We were able to bring multiple formats, resolutions and clips together and were able to edit in real-time without rendering, which made the entire process quick and painless.”



“Our Restless Planet” was assembled with footage from JPL consisting of Red Digital 3D files, 2D-to-3D converted archival footage and a number of other 3D file formats. In addition, Austin shot original footage on a number of 3D cameras, including Sony's TD300 and Panasonic's 3DP1 and Z10000. CG animations of the earth with multiple layers of compositing and chroma keying were accomplished with Edius.



“Edius allowed me to make editing decisions in real-time while viewing in 3D,” said Dan Harris, director and editor, Eight Ball Productions and Stereoscope LLC. “Past experience with other NLE’s transcoding slowed the creative process down. With Edius, the final delivery was performed in weeks instead of months.”



Grass Valley’s Edius 7 is a comprehensive editing system used for broadcast news, newsmagazine and studio program content, as well as by professional video editors working on organizational, documentary and 4K theatrical productions. Designed as a native 64-bit application for Windows 7 and Windows 8, Edius 7 takes full advantage of installed physical memory access for super-intensive media operations, especially layering, 3D, multicam and multitrack 4K editing.