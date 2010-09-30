'Hockey Night in Canada' Goes 3D

Panasonic Canada announced this week that it will sponsor CBC’s popular Hockey Night in Canada broadcast in the upcoming NHL season, which will include two 3D broadcasts: Montreal versus Toronto on Saturday, Dec. 1, and the Heritage Classic from McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2011.



Panasonic will be the official 3D and HDTV sponsor of CBCs Hockey Night in Canada starting this October, and Panasonic production equipment including rigs, Panasonic Professional Full 3D HD cameras and Panasonic 3D production monitors will be used in the 3D production. “We are very pleased to partner with Panasonic on this unique and ground-breaking initiative,” says Scott Moore, Executive Director, CBC Sports and General Manager, CBC Media Sales and Marketing. “Together we will be bringing an experience to Canadian hockey fans that has never been done before. This is a Canadian first and a very exciting time for television and hockey in Canada.” CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster.



“Hockey Night” is among television’s highest-rated programs in Canada and is the world's oldest sports-related television program still on the air.



MSG Media, the New York-based production company, telecast the first-ever NHL hockey game in 3D on March 24, 2010 during the Rangers-Islanders matchup from Madison Square Garden.