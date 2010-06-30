'Book of Eli' leads Blu-Ray Top 10



The end of the world as we know it is apparently big business these days. The Denzel Washington apocalyptic tale "The Book of Eli" captured the top slot in Blu-ray releases in its first week in circulation, moving former frontrunner "Alice in Wonderland" down to third. Finishing in the runner-up post was another former frontrunner, "Avatar."



Another apocalyptic-themed film, "2012," still remains on the most recent bestsellers list, in fifth, after its Blu-ray release several weeks ago. The John Travolta international thriller "From Paris with Love" placed sixth.



The Top 10 Blu-ray titles for the week ending June 20, according to Nielsen VideoScan:



"The Book of Eli" (Warner Bros.) "Avatar" (20th Century Fox) "Alice in Wonderland" (Disney Studios) "Shutter Island" (Paramount) "2012" (Sony Pictures) "From Paris with Love" (Lionsgate) "Law Abiding Citizen" (Anchor Bay) "Sherlock Holmes" (Warner Bros.) "Life" (BBC Video) "Zombieland" (Sony Pictures)