'Alice' takes over Blu-ray Top 10



One 3D/IMAX blockbuster film title over took another 3D/IMAX blockbuster to lead in Blu-ray Disc sales for the first week of June. Disney's "Alice in Wonderland" captured the top slot in its first week of contention, followed by "The Wolfman."



Consequently, former frontrunner "Avatar" was nudged down to third.



Meanwhile, last week's top title — the second season of HBO's "True Blood" — remains the only fiction TV series on the list in fifth place. The BBC 11-hour nature series "Life" garnered fourth. Disney Studios holds four of the Top 10 titles.



The Top 10 Blu-ray titles sales for the week ending June 6, according to Nielsen VideoScan:



"Alice in Wonderland" (Disney Studios) "The Wolfman" (Universal) "Avatar" (20th Century Fox) "Life" (BBC Video) "True Blood: Complete Second Season" (HBO) "Toy Story" (Disney Studios) "Tombstone" (Disney Studios) "Toy Story 2" (Disney Studios) "The Road" (Sony Pictures) "Dear John" (Sony Pictures)