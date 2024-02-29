2024 NAB Show to Shine Spotlight on 'Creator Economy'

WASHINGTON—The 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17 in Las Vegas, will spotlight the people and technology behind the multi-billion dollar “creator economy,” which encompasses traditional media as well as the online community of tens of millions of content creators worldwide.

Leading the charge is renowned YouTube star, digital creator, filmmaker extraordinaire and multi-media innovator Casey Neistat, who will inspire creators to think outside the box and redefine their creative potential when he takes the Main Stage. Known for his signature "Do What You Can't" motto, Neistat will share his career journey, the unconventional choices that propelled him to success and offer actionable lessons on innovation and creativity.

Do What You Can’t with Casey Neistat will take place Wednesday, April 17 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on NAB Show’s Main Stage. Neistat, who has more than 12.6 million subscribers on YouTube and has posted more than 1,100 videos, is a New York-based filmmaker, writer, director, editor and star of the series “The Neistat Brothers” on HBO. He won the John Cassavetes Award at the 2012 Independent Spirit Awards for producing the film "Daddy Long Legs."

On the exhibit floor, NAB Show will debut the Creator Lab – a dedicated experience to foster collaboration, learning and networking through panels, workshops, fireside chats and more. Topics include content monetization, video transformation, AI and mobile content creation. Featured speakers include Chris Laxamana, co-host and producer of The Adam Carolla Show and Marc Hustvedt, president of MrBeast YouTube.

Creators and influencers are carving out a massive niche in the overall media and entertainment landscape becoming their own media brands, shifting video consumption habits and attracting advertising dollars. By 2027, Goldman Sachs predicts the creator economy could be worth $480 billion. These creators, influencers, YouTubers, podcasters, bloggers, artists, musicians, writers and more earn money from their digital creations.

“The creator economy continues to challenge traditional media creation, production, advertising and distribution while borrowing the best of past models,” said Karen Chupka incoming executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. “NAB Show brings this new generation of creators together with the companies that can help them continue to push the boundaries with new technology and tools for storytelling and expanding their reach.”

NAB Show offers dozens of sessions related to the creator economy, including these panels in the Core Education Collection: Create Series.

