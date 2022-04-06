2022 NAB Show Surpasses 900 Exhibitors

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The 2022 NAB Show (opens in new tab) has announced that more than 900 companies, including about 160 first-time exhibitors, will be debuting new products and offering first looks at trailblazing technologies through interactive exhibits and live demonstrations during the event, which will run April 23–27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

“As a platform for millions of dollars in commerce, the NAB Show is pivotal in ushering in the latest innovations propelling content forward and leading our community into new territory,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director of Global Connections and Events. “We are excited for attendees and exhibitors to experience the curated journeys available on our reimagined convention floor as we get back to doing business face-to-face.”

Exhibitors will occupy distinct destinations throughout the LVCC’s North, Central and newly built West Hall focused on four main verticals associated with the content lifecycle. These destinations and some participating companies are:

Create (North Hall): Blackmagic Design, Adobe Systems, Chyron, Ross Video, Wheatstone Corporation

Create (Central Hall): Sony Electronics, Grass Valley, Canon, ARRI, Riedel Communications, FOR-A, Comrex

Connect (West Hall): Verizon, AT&T, Bitcentral, Sencore, Xperi, RCS, Stream VX

Capitalize (North Hall): Dell, Evertz, WideOrbit, ENCO Systems

Intelligent Content (West Hall): Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, MediaKind, Veritone

Other NAB Show floor destinations focus on specific themes and technologies and include:

The ARRI and Fuse Virtual Production Stage includes live demonstrations for a compelling experience in how to take advantage of creative possibilities while optimizing workflows with cost efficiency.

The ATSC 3.0 Pavilion will showcase deployments, consumer products and services, and the opportunity for broadcasters as ATSC 3.0 continues its expansion across the U.S. and the world.

Connected Media|IP showcase is designed to provide solutions to creating a focused and engaged audiences through IPTV, OTT, mobile, social and the cloud.

Future of Delivery is a new destination including an on-floor theater featuring content from industry visionaries looking at topics such as 5G, mobile video, streaming, satelliteIP, LEO satellite and any other technology impacting the future of distribution and delivery in the media broadcast space.

Futures Park is dedicated to presentation of today’s edge-of-the-art media technologies from research and development facilities around the world. The PILOT booth will showcase an Android Automotive Broadcast Radio Interface as well as ATSC 3.0 technologies including broadcast applications running on commercially available NextGen TV sets.

The IP Showcase is designed to guide industry professionals on the advantages of switching to IP, how to implement new infrastructure and make the shift as securely as possible.

NextGen Now is a new attraction showcasing broadcast equipment from multiple manufacturers to help broadcasters understand the challenges and opportunities in implementing the ATSC 3.0 in local markets.

The Streaming Experience is the largest showcase of its kind with demos of more than 50 streaming video platforms and devices. From smart TVs and streaming boxes to game consoles, attendees can test OTT services side-by-side and get their questions answered.

NAB Show will also feature new experiential zones in every exhibit hall – starting and check-in points where attendees can gain valuable insight into broader industry trends. Designed around themes of inspiration, innovation and implementation, Experiential Zones will offer a variety of activities, from free learning sessions to hands-on demos to unique networking opportunities, to prepare attendees before they dive into various exhibits on the show floor.

Startup companies, PILOT Innovation Challenge winners and NAB Show partners participating within the Experiential Zones are:

Create: Yella Umbrella, Advanced Image Robotics, iRomaScents, Northeastern University, Spalk

Connect: Vivoh, BEAM Dynamics, Townsquare Media, Michigan Radio

Capitalize: tallio.io, CatapultX

Intelligent Content: Gyrus AI

Guided tours of the show floor will also be offered to NAB members. In addition, CIM Tours will offer a series of industry tours led by industry experts. These curated tours will explore dedicated topics relevant for attendees ranging from business executives to live content creators to engineers and IT professionals.