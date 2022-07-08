2022 Celebration of Service to America Awards to Begin Airing Nationwide
The NABLF program honoring broadcasters’ public service will be broadcast on 700+ stations around the country starting on July 9 through August 13
WASHINGTON D.C.—The NAB has announced that the Celebration of Service to America Awards will air nationally on over 700 local television and radio broadcast stations across the country beginning Saturday, July 9 through August 13, 2022.
The one-hour television and radio special, presented by the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF), celebrates and honors local broadcasters’ commitment to public service in the communities they serve.
The special was produced in partnership with Trailer Park Group and is being distributed through Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. Nielsen will provide audience measurement services.
The awards were originally announced and presented to winning broadcast radio and television stations in eight categories at a gala held at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on June 7. The program also features the presentation of the Service to America Leadership Awards, the Foundation’s highest honor, to chef and humanitarian José Andrés and renowned entertainer, author and entrepreneur Patti LaBelle.
Award-winning actor and TV personality Mario Lopez hosts the awards program joined by celebrity presenters including, CBS Sports’ James Brown, ABC News “Nightline” anchor Juju Chang, “Ghosts” star Asher Grodman, Chef Huda, artist Maggie Rose, Daytime Emmy Award winner Tamron Hall and radio personality Angela Yee.
GEICO received the Corporate Leadership Award, which recognizes a leading business outside of the broadcast industry that exemplifies an extraordinary focus on community service and corporate social responsibility.
To find the broadcast schedule and a list of participating stations, visit: ServiceToAmericaAwards.org.
