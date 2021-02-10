2021 Oscars to Broadcast from Multiple Locations

LOS ANGELES—What the 2021 Oscar broadcast is going to look like is slowly coming into focus, as the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences has announced that it plans to produce the annual awards ceremony from multiple locations.

The Oscars were previously pushed back from its usual February date to April 25 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, because of the lingering nature of the pandemic, the Academy is still taking precautions.

According to the released statement, the Academy said that it will indeed produce an in-person show, but one that takes place in multiple locations. One of those locations will be the Dolby Theatre, which has been the home of the Oscars since 2001; the other locations have not yet been announced.

An Academy spokesperson gave the following statement:

“In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate.

“To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

The 2021 Oscars will take place on April 25 and be broadcast on ABC.