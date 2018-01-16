2018 to Mark Starting Point for 8K Displays: IHS Markit

LONDON—Move over 4K, cause here comes 8K, kind of. IHS Markit forecasts that 2018 will see the first use of 8K displays, though 4K/UHD will still be the main focus for TV panel manufacturers. Only about 1 percent of displays 60-inches or larger are predicted to support 7680x4320 pixel resolution this year, per IHS. Those numbers are expected to climb to 9 percent by 2020 and 19 percent by 2024.

