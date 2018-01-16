2018 to Mark Starting Point for 8K Displays: IHS Markit
LONDON—Move over 4K, cause here comes 8K, kind of. IHS Markit forecasts that 2018 will see the first use of 8K displays, though 4K/UHD will still be the main focus for TV panel manufacturers. Only about 1 percent of displays 60-inches or larger are predicted to support 7680x4320 pixel resolution this year, per IHS. Those numbers are expected to climb to 9 percent by 2020 and 19 percent by 2024.
To find out more, read the full story on TVT’s sister publication Multichannel News.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox