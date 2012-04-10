2012 NAB Show conference to examine “disruptive media”

Broadcasters looking for ways to surmount the challenges and capitalize upon the opportunities presented by over-the-top video, mobile television, multiscreen adoption and social media have their chance explore these topics April 17-18, during the 2012 NAB Show’s Disruptive Media Conference.

The conference, a collaboration between Digital Media Wire and NAB, will examine the emergence of these disruptive technologies and look at the impact they are having on the business models for content distribution and how they can be leveraged to create great viewer engagement.

The conference consists of two half-day sessions. Topics include: “Cashing in on Social Engagement;” “Maintaining Viewership in a Multiplatform Environment;” “The Evolution of Branded Entertainment;” and “TV Everywhere: PayTV on Any Device?”

“Cashing in on Social Engagement” will examine how TV shows can best make use of social media tools like Twitter and Facebook to create a greater level of viewer commitment and buy-in. Shows such as “America Idol” and even mobile apps that have allowed viewers to participate in televised presidential debates by submitting questions point the way.

“Maintaining Viewership in a Multiplatform Environment” will look at the unfolding competitive steps OTT providers like Hulu, Netflix and YouTube are taking to create and distribute original content and how to deal with it. These steps put the OTT service providers into direct competition with television and cable networks for viewers and ad revenue. This session will examine various approaches broadcasters and cable operators can use to respond.

“The Evolution of Branded Entertainment” will explore what goes in to producing branded entertainment and profiting from the behavior of viewers who turn to multiple media platforms to consume content.

Finally, “TV Everywhere: PayTV on Any Device?” will look at the rollout of TV Everywhere by cable and satellite operators and compare these consumer offerings to OTT services.

The 2012 NAB Show conference program is scheduled for April 14-19; the exhibition portion of the convention lasts from April 16-19. The convention will be held in Las Vegas.