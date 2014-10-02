12Stone Church Uses Riedel Artist

GLENDALE, CALIF.— Riedel Communications announced that its Artist digital intercom matrix is being used in a multi-campus live video system at Georgia-based 12Stone Church. The Artist matrix connects the new 12Stone Church Sugarloaf Campus, home to the church’s John C. Maxwell Leadership Center and Williams Auditorium, with the central 12Stone Church facility. Integrated by Technical Innovation's Blue Hat Design team, the award-winning installation employs Riedel’s Artist system to facilitate the flexible and reliable communications necessary for collaborative real-time production of worship services.



12Stone Church is the largest Wesleyan church in the world and one of the fastest growing churches in America. Every weekend 12Stone offers its 30,000 parishioners more than 20 worship services held across four campuses. The newest of these is the Sugarloaf, Georgia, campus, where a new 68,000-square-foot facility houses not only a satellite worship facility, but also the headquarters of the John C. Maxwell Leadership Center’s international training organization, EQUIP, and the Williams Auditorium, where the center will produce a digital leadership library.



In building the Sugarloaf campus, 12Stone Church worked with Blue Hat Design to create video production facilities that include a 1,000-seat church auditorium, a control room, and the 250-seat Williams Auditorium and studio. The audio, video, and communications system installed by Blue Hat Design allows 12Stone Church to distribute live teachings in real time to all four campuses, as well as to broadcast from one of two “live teaching campuses” at a moment's notice. New fiber video connections link all four campuses and support time-shifting capabilities so that all four can share Pastor Kevin Myers’ teaching. The resulting installation earned Blue Hat Design the 2014 Commercial Integrator and Tech Decisions Integration Award for Best House of Worship.



The new Riedel system installed by Blue Hat Design uses the fiber links among 12Stone Church campuses to connect to an existing Artist intercom system at the church's main campus. The 12Stone production team takes full advantage of the fact that the Riedel Artist is a matrix system, using it to isolate different users according to the needs of the production in progress.

