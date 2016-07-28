1 Billion iPhones Sold

CUPERTINO, CALIF.—Apple has now sold more than 1 billion iPhone if any were sold after it recently hit that mark.



According to Apple’s newsroom site, CEO Tim Cook announced that the company had sold its billionth iPhone at employee meeting Wednesday morning.



“iPhone has become one of the most important, world-changing and successful products in history. It’s become more than a constant companion. iPhone is truly an essential part of our daily life and enables much of what we do throughout the day,” Cook said. “Last week we passed another major milestone when we sold the billionth iPhone. We never set out to make the most, but we’ve always set out to make the best products that make a difference. Thank you to everyone at Apple for helping change the world every day.”



The first iPhones were released into the wild on June 29, 2007. Another dozen models have been issued in nine releases since then. The latest, the iPhone SE, was released March 31, 2016.