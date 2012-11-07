NewTek Seeks Video Production Students

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – All American Games producer of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, and NewTek, are announcing their third annual search for the best high school video production students in the country to form the “NewTek All-American Video Crew” at the 2013 U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.



High school juniors entering their senior year in the fall of 2012 are invited to submit video entries that showcase their work in video production. A panel of expert judges will select four students to participate in the production of U.S. Army All-American Bowl and Eastbay Youth All-American Bowl events. These students will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to San Antonio, comprehensive training on the NewTek TriCasterall-in-one video production system and 3Play slow-motion instant replay system, hands-on participation in the live, national webcasts of Bowl events, interaction with players and band members, and much more.



Students must identify their roles in the creation of their video submissions. Video entries should not exceed three minutes and must be uploaded to YouTube or SchoolTube. A full set of rules can be found at www.newtek.com/aag. The deadline to submit entries is Friday, Nov. 23, 2012.

