NetNames executive discusses latest piracy analysis

The number of Internet users who are downloading or streaming pirated content online is staggering.

A new analysis, commissioned by NBCUniversal and conducted by NetNames, finds that in January some 327 million unique Internet users in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region accessed pirated content.

Equally astounding is that about a quarter of all bandwidth used in those regions during the period study was employed to access infringing content.

In this YouTube video, David Price, director of Piracy Analysis for NetNames, discusses the findings.