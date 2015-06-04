Michigan Broadcasters Break Ground on New HQ

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new “Karole L. White Great Lakes Media Center” in downtown Lansing. Pictured (l-r) are: Jeff Sherman, Mayotte Group; Jim Sturdevant, Sturdevant & Associates Inc.; Ed Fernandez, E.W. Scripps/MAB board chairman-elect; Tim Feagan, iHeartMedia West/MAB Property Committee chairman; David Ferguson, Ferguson Development; Karole White, MAB president/CEO; Virg Bernero, City of Lansing mayor; Jill Saarela, Sinclair Broadcasting/MAB board immediate past chair; and Chris Warren, Midwestern Broadcasting Co./MAB board chairman.



LANSING, MICH.—The Michigan Association of Broadcasters have started work on a new building that will serve as its future home and provide members with digital production facilities.

The new facility, to be named the “Karole L. White Great Lakes Media Center,” will be located in downtown Lansing, just three blocks from the state capital building and across the street from the Michigan Hall of Justice.

The center will be a nearly 10,000-square-foot building and offer a radio interview room and television production area so that media outlets may schedule live on-air or digital interviews with government officials, according to the MAB. The association moved into its current building, an approximately 4,500-square-foot space, in 1988.

“Broadcasting has evolved into the one media that can offer advertisers and audiences a choice of technology,” said long-time MAB President and CEO Karole L. White. “Broadcast media technology now offers over-the-air, mobile, digital and social. Broadcasters serve as the ‘on ramp’ to the media world.”

The center will also serve as headquarters for the MAB Foundation and the Michigan Association of Public Broadcasters. MAB represents more than 380 radio and television stations.