Leader Instruments relocates California headquarters

Leader Instruments, a provider of test and measurement equipment for the broadcast and professional video production industries, has moved to expanded facilities in Cypress, CA, in order to meet increasing demand for its specialized technology. The new building is actually walking distance from its previous location in Cypress, where it opened and has operated from for the past 25 years.

George Gonos, President of Leader Instruments Corp., said the new building provides upgraded facilities for Leader’s administration, sales, technical support and warehousing.

The new address is 11095 Knott Avenue Suite B, Cypress, CA 90630. Telephone (714) 527-9300), fax (714) 527-7490), website and email contacts remain unchanged.

Established over 40 years ago in the USA by Leader Electronics (Yokohama, Japan), Leader Instruments Corp. offers sales and marketing services for a number of broadcast equipment manufacturers, including the Leader, Cel-Soft, Eyeheight, Phabrix, Trilogy and VidCheck product lines, across North America, South America and Europe. The company maintains offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas and Louisville, with warehouse locations in Los Angeles and Amsterdam.