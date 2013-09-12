ESPN Deportes Launches ESPN Sync App en Espanol

BRISTOL, CONN.—ESPN Deportes is launching ESPN Sync, a Spanish-language, Web-based app for live sporting events. ESPN Sync is debuting during the Mayweather vs. Canelo fight on Saturday, Sept. 14.



ESPN Sync provides users with a real-time experience synchronized with live sports events, while also supporting ESPN Deportes’ news and information shows before, during and after events via a dynamic second screen. The interaction features live streams that focus on analysis and discussions of live sports event as they happen, a timeline with real-time scores and stats that allows users to interact synchronously with the event; and videos, polling/trivia, and access to information available in numerous ways while connected to social media.



ESPN collaborated with Tapestry, a division of SMG Multicultural, in signing multiple brands as exclusive, year-long advertisers on ESPN Sync. Up to four brands will rotate for each event using integrations via display, video, and product and logo placements. In addition to regular digital assets, ESPN Sync will feature sponsorship functionalities that allow connecting linear TV advertising with the second screen experience, in real time. When an ad airs on television, it triggers the appropriate interactivity on ESPN Sync where users can engage with the brand.



The Sept. 14 debut will present content around the Mayweather vs. Canelo bout that includes a video stream with live reactions and discussions, during the fight, from ESPN Deportes’ boxing experts Delving Rodriguez, Leopoldo Gonzalez, Alex Pombo, and Pablo Viruega. Live stats and updates around the bout will also be featured while Puerto Rican referee, Joe Cortez will be providing his unofficial Scorecard during the big fight. The social conversations will be branded under the hashtag #MayweatherCanelo for fans to interact with others on Twitter and Facebook.



Live streaming and content is already scheduled on ESPN Sync for close to 60 events within the next year including MLB World Series, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, World Cup Qualifiers, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, Copa MX, NFL Playoffs, MLB, NBA Finals, Super Copa and the ESPY Awards. ESPN Sync is available at www.espnsync.com on any platform, iOS, Android or Windows.