Azteca Stays CALM with Monitor IQ

GLENDALE, CALIF. -- Azteca America has been using Digital Nirvana's Monitor IQ Essentials BMS to ensure FCC regulatory compliance.



As a subsidiary of the Mexican broadcast network TV Azteca, in Mexico City, Azteca America-based in Glendale, and the nation's third largest Hispanic television network-delivers TV Azteca as its primary service, along with three Spanish language sub-channels to over 55 U.S. markets. The network reaches roughly 89 percent of the total U.S. Latino population via satellite, cable, mobile and internet platforms.



Azteca America selected Monitor IQ Essentials, one of four versions of Monitor IQ that enables multichannel HD/SD recording, logging, air-check monitoring, loudness monitoring, searching, repurposing and archive, among many vital quality control functions. The network uses Monitor IQ Essentials to monitor its ATSC/QAM signals to ensure that closed-captioning airs properly on all of its programming. It can also monitor on-air signals to verify compliance with other federal mandates, such as loudness regulations imposed by The CALM Act.



