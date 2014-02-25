Vodafone Germany Test Live LTE Broadcast

MöNCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY —Vodafone Germany has conducted what are being described as the first live tests of LTE broadcast by a European wireless carrier. The trial was done in collaboration with Ericsson, Qualcomm and Samsung. It took place at Borussia Mönchengladbach’s stadium on Saturday, Feb. 22, when the home team played 1899 Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.



LTE Broadcast, also known as evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service, or eMBMS—puts no additional load on the network, enabling smartphone users in device dense locations to watch TV channels. The service uses Single Frequency Network technology, like DVB-T, to distribute the signal to an unlimited number of recipients. The user only needs an LTE-enabled device with an LTE Broadcast app.



As part of Vodafone Germany’s network modernization program, LTE Broadcast could soon be available in more German stadiums.



“There is growing demand for high quality video content on mobile devices and LTE Broadcast gives our customers a brand new mobile media experience,” said Eric Kuisch, chief technology officer of Vodafone Germany. “This technology enables multiple broadcast sessions to be viewed simultaneously, so our customers will be able to watch Sky’s Premiere League Summary or exclusive video content from the stadium they’re in.”



Said Thomas Norén, head of Product Area Radio: “This first test in Europe is an important milestone for the European mobile telecommunications sector. LTE Broadcast will soon be delivering unlimited TV or video content to people in device dense places such as stadiums, public viewing areas or shopping centers. I enjoy watching a good match at the stadium and it's going to be an even more exciting experience when I can watch the replay of the scene that lead to a penalty or goal or check up on the progress of the toughest competing teams in the league while my team’s playing.”