TITV Taiwan Selects Ross MC1

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO—When TITV Taiwan needed a master control switcher, it selected Ross Video’s MC1. TITV, a semi-government-funded organization dedicated to indigenous peoples, uses the MC1 Master Control Switcher in its new Taipei City facility, which successfully went on air on Jan. 1, 2014.



“We selected the MC1 for its quality, powerful features and friendly user interface. The touchscreen is a great function and, overall, the MC1 is very easy to use,” said Ethan Chang, Project Manager at TITV. “Normally, we need two or three people to do master control, but with the MC1, we need only one.”



To date, the MC1 has met all of TITV’s expectations, in particular the powerful SqueezeBack feature, which gives TITV another video source or graphic to program or use for emergency messages, if required.

