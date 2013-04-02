TheBlaze finds ad management system

Most cable or satellite network startups have months, sometimes more than a year, to prepare for launching operations. TheBlaze had less than 45 days.

Despite the aggressive time schedule, Broadway Systems, a provider of advertising management software for cable networks, was able to help the network launch on time and on budget.

TheBlaze began as GBTV, an online, subscription-based channel with six hours of programming each day. In June 2012, the company was rebranded as TheBlaze and moved forward with plans for a 24-hour programming schedule. In addition to its Web-based service, the network negotiated distribution agreements with DISH Network.

“We had the foundation of GBTV to start, but going from six hours a day to 24/7 is a huge jump,” said Eric Pearce, senior VP of television operations. “We had about 40 days to get everything up and running. It was pretty intense.”

TheBlaze needed a partner that could manage its advertising at the right economics — and was capable of meeting its tight deadline. TheBlaze initially contacted Broadway Systems in late July 2012 and was able to launch on schedule on Sept. 12.

While the majority of network programming is based out of Dallas, TheBlaze maintains its sales offices in New York City. Pearce said Broadway spent time at the network’s Times Square location training TheBlaze personnel how to use its Programming, Scheduling, and Traffic and Billing modules.

Pearce said Broadway’s integrated platform not only helps internal workflows between departments (including master control playout), but also helps TheBlaze provide better service to its advertising clients.

