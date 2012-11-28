Stratus Broadcast Solutions taps Myers to manage PBS station content

Myers Information Systems has successfully integrated the ProTrack Television suite at the central hub facility of Stratus Broadcast Solutions in Davenport, IA. The Myers installation supports WYCC, a Chicago-area PBS member station that recently hired Stratus to provide master control and trafficking services.

The complex project was turn around in a three-week timeframe. Using the company's cloud-based ProHost solution, Myers temporarily assumed responsibility for program scheduling and trafficking services while fine tuning the interface between Stratus and WYCC. The live ProTrack database, along with day-to-day on-air responsibility for WYCC, was then transitioned to a physical server in the Stratus facility.

The Joint Master Control (JMC) service model has become a core operational option in both the commercial and public television station communities. The efficiencies of the shared services infrastructure at a central hub reduce the capital need and creates an innovative profitability model for the local broadcaster.