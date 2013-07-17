Staco shows UPS technologies at Texas Association of Broadcasters Show

Staco Energy Products Company will feature its full range of single- and three-phase Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) products — an offering for 10kVA-250kVA applications — in booth #10 at the Texas Association of Broadcasters Convention and Trade Show in Austin, Aug. 7 to 8, 2013.

These online, double-conversion units boast efficiencies of up to 98 percent, while delivering maximum availability and flexibility. Highly efficient models with laudable power factor allow a low total cost of ownership and a greener footprint. They are ideal for information technology (IT) applications such as those found within the broadcast arena’s highly digitized environment, especially to protect transmitter exciters and HD radio coders, monitoring, remote control and Emergency Alert Systems, links to remote programming sources via digital telephony, satellite, etc., as well as office computers, stand-alone computers and computer networks for audio playback, program scheduling and more.

FirstLine PL for 10kVA-40kVA Applications (Coming Soon): With models from 10kVA-40 kVA, these compact units require little floorspace yet deliver big results and maximum uptime. True on-line, double-conversion technology is achieved through IGBT and DSP control, enabling delivery of a high input power factor of 0.99, and a low input current distortion of less than or equal to 3 percent. Each UPS is covered by a 2-year warranty and backed by a nationwide service program with optional preventive maintenance to lower cost of ownership.

Firstline P for 160kVA-250kVA Applications: Staco will also feature the newest addition to its FirstLine P parallelable three-phase Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) product line — an offering for 160KVA-250kVA. These online, double-conversion units boast efficiencies of up to 98 percent, while delivering maximum availability and flexibility. These highly efficient models with laudable power factor allow a low total cost of ownership and a greener footprint. Up to eight FirstLine P units can be run in parallel, providing uptime for mission critical applications without the need for additional hardware.