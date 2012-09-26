South Korea’s YTN Selects TVUPack

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.— TVU Networks announced that YTN, South Korea’s leading 24 hour news network, has selected TVUPack to expand its live newsgathering operations.



YTN, a 24 hour news network headquartered in Seoul, has worked since 1993 to build its newsgathering operations. With more than a dozen news vehicles, YTN was looking for a mobile broadcast solution to give the network the flexibility to go live from more locations and help increase the speed of getting news to air. After evaluating a number of other cellular uplink products, YTN selected TVUPack to supplement its live ENG efforts. For YTN, one of the biggest benefits of the TVUPack has been increasing the speed at which the network is able to deliver live news to viewers.



TVUPack is a one-button operation backpack with a low-latency, HD-quality signal that enabling live broadcast from virtually any location. TVU products have been used to live HD footage from several events including the London Olympics, the U.S. presidential election primaries, the World Cup, the Japan tsunami and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s recent tour of the Middle East and North Africa.



