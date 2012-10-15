Snell releases KudosPro

Snell has released KudosPro, a next-generation platform that delivers high-quality image-processing capabilities in a compact, affordable, format-flexible package.

KudosPro is a universal platform that that seamlessly handles up, down and crossconversion of al SD, HD and 3Gb/s video formats, as well as a wide range of audio formats, including AES, embedded audio and Dolby E. Its flexibility makes it ideal for applications such as broadcast, playout, international program exchange, content repurposing, and high-density teleport and satellite distribution. With features such as noise reduction, legalizer, user-selectable aspect ratio conversion and extensive picture enhancement tools, KudosPro makes it easy to correct signal problems and bring incoming feeds within specifications while simultaneously saving uplink bandwidth.

All KudosPro products provide comprehensive control capabilities via an intuitive control panel and are housed in a robust 1RU package. Full system management and monitoring is provided via SNMP or Snell's RollCall system. Additional functionality includes relay bypass, HDMI monitoring output, closed caption and timecode management, and AFD support.