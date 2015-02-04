Slovak TV Employs Nugen Audio Loudness Management and Monitoring

LEEDS, ENGLAND — Nugen Audio announced that Slovak TV adopted the full suite of Nugen Audio loudness tools, including the VisLM-H visual loudness meter, ISL inter-sample true-peak limiter, LM-Correct standalone loudness tool, and LMB batch-processing loudness correction tool. Slovak TV is using Nugen Audio technologies to be in compliance with the Slovak government’s recent loudness regulations. G-tec Professional, a Nugen Audio reseller based in Bratislava, Slovakia, provided the equipment and installation.



G-tec recommended the Nugen Audio tools as part of a broader project designed to modify Slovak TV’s operation for loudness monitoring, correction, and compliance. The Loudness Toolkit, consisting of the VisLM-H, ISL, and LM-Correct plug-ins for Avid Pro Tools, provides the technology Slovak TV’s audio engineers need to produce loudness-normalized audio according to EBU-R128. In addition, LMB provides offline loudness and true-peak analysis and correction of audio files to meet the standard.