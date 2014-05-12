Satellite Update for May 12, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01012, "Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:"



• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation supplemented a pending application to modify EchoStar 15 by adding a request for flexibility in implementing the proposed re-pointing of EchoStar 15 as well as a waiver of Section 25.114 of the FCC's rules to allow the provision of relative gain isoline contour information for the steerable beams of EchoStar 15. EchoStar 15 is currently authorized to operate at 45.1 degrees west longitude (WL) using 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space).

From FCC Report SAT-01013, "Actions Taken:"

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, special temporary authority (STA) to Intelsat License LLC for 60 days to continue to provide fixed satellite service (FCC) from Intelsat 702 in inclined orbit mode at 32.9 degrees east longitude (EL) using the 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz frequency (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations are allowed on specified C-band frequencies.

• XM Radio LLC received STA for 180 days to perform TT&C operations necessary to drift its Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) XM-1 from 115.25 degrees WL to 27 degrees WL in preparation for de-orbit maneuvers using center frequencies 2339.2 MHz, 2339.7 MHz, 2344.0 MHz, 2344.5 MHz (space-to-Earth); and 7049.0 MHz and 7074.0 MHz (Earth-to-space).