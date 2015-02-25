Ross Video Teams With Mediatec Asia Pacific

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA – Ross Video teams up with Mediatec Asia Pacific from Melbourne, Australia, as the newest Ross openTruck partner. openTruck provides a standardized yet customizable blueprint for a new generation of remote production vehicles, and offers partnerships with equipment manufacturers, system integrators, truck builders, mobile producers and freelance operators.



Mediatec provisions video and broadcast services for Harness Racing Victoria with approximately 470 events per year.



“Our team at Mediatec knew we needed to find a solution that delivered HD quality broadcasts of the 470 events annually,” said Owen Davison, one of the principals at Mediatec Asia Pacific. “We decided that the best way to broadcast all the racing events, while still maintaining flexibility in how to use the broadcast equipment, was by building two large outdoor broadcasting trucks with a new design that would be significantly more cost-effective.”

Vehicles built using the openTruck design guarantee consistent, high quality media content for sports or any other type of live event. They ensure a predictable experience, and outstanding results.

Given that these two new OB trucks equipped with Ross Carbonite eXtreme switchers, XPression motion graphics, openGear signal processing, and DashBoard system control were a resounding success for Mediatec, they have now began building another two that are more agile, following the openTruck guidelines. This will permit Mediatec Asia Pacific to cover more events around Australia.

