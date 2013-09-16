Ross Video introduces Vision Tritium 3 MLE Production Switcher

The new Ross Vision Tritium is a full 3 MLE modular production switcher with 48 x 32 multi-definition inputs and outputs, 6 real 3D DVE’s, 16 channels of internal media stores, 16 keyers, Ross UltraChrome chroma keys, built in Dual Head MultiViewers and external device control.

With Tritium there is no basic package – no options necessary, a Tritium system is fully loaded. Here are the highlights of its massive feature set:

· 24 or 32 Crosspoint Buttons on Panel

· Full 3 MLE’s (Multi-Level Effects)

· 48 Multi-Definition Serial Digital Inputs

· 32 Multi-Definition Serial Digital Outputs

· 2 x Dual Head Internal MultiViewers

· 6 Channels of 3D DVE

· Proc amps and color correction

· Ross AuxKeys – Mixer/keyers on Aux bus outputs

· MultiDSK (8 keys on program / preview MLE)

· 6 UltraChromeTM Chroma Keyers with Super Fine Keying Quality (2 per MLE)

· 4 Channel Global Media Store

· 12 Channels of MLE Media Store (4 per MLE)

· 6 FlexiCleanTM Assignable Clean Feed Outputs (2 per MLE)

· RossTalk Protocol for integration with XPression Graphics System

Vision Octane components can be added to a Tritium system.