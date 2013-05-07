Rentrak provides insight into consumer mobile TV viewing habits

Rentrak has become a reliable source of in-depth research and insights, helping its clients maximize their mobile content business opportunities. Applying its TV Essentials service to the mobile platform, Rentrak helps television buyers and sellers make more informed transactions by giving them a deeper understanding of the true value of their mobile TV viewing audience.

Having partnered with Mobile Content Venture (MCV) and its Dyle mobile TV service, Rentrak is measuring live broadcast mobile TV performance in 36 local markets across the country — providing in-depth access to consumers' mobile viewing habits of national television content, including insights into what consumers view and how long they view it.

The company offers its customers the opportunity to understand the value of live TV viewing of their national content on mobile devices with its census-level TV audience measurement for all screens.