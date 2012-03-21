Pilat Media's TrafficCentral deployed at major U.S. telco

Pilat Media Global has announced that a major U.S. telecommunications company is using its new TrafficCentral traffic management console to manage and track thousands of TV program schedules and ad insertions on a daily basis.

The telecommunications company adopted Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) Sales in 2008 to support ad insertion sales and traffic for its digital TV service. The program was expanded in 2011 to include local ad insertion practices, and today more than 70 users access TrafficCentral.

Pilat Media's TrafficCentral provides a single point of control from which to drive end-to-end traffic functions for complex commercial broadcasting operations that encompass large numbers of networks spanning many regions.