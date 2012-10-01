NTP Technology unveils two additions to Penta range of audio routing interfaces

NTP Technology has unveiled two additions to its Penta range of broadcast audio routing interfaces — the Penta 720 modular audio interface and Penta 721 digital audio interface.

The Penta 720 is a 2U modular audio interface that provides embedded audio inputs/outputs and analog-to-digital/digital-to-analog conversion for new or existing NTP routing systems. It comes with eight channel AES3 input/output channels, MADI, two IP audio Ethernet in/outs and an Avide Pro Tools interface.

Up to eight optional cards plus an optional mini module can be incorporated in the Penta 720 to match specific operational requirements. The range of available plug-in cards includes an eight-channel analog input interface, eight-channel analog output, two-channel SDI/HD/3G embedder interface, and two-channel SDI/HD/3G de-embedder interface.

The Penta 721 is a compact 1U digital audio interface that has the same basic input/output configuration as the 720. It includes a mini module slot, which can house an optional 2xSFP MADI/HL I/O optical interface or multi-mode MADI I/O optical interface.

Like the Penta 720, the 721 comes complete with a 1024 x 1024 multiplexer and is compatible with the Dante IP audio routing control protocol. Both models are compatible with the company's RCCore and DADman control interfaces and can be fitted with single or main-and-redundant dual power supply.