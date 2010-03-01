Note from the editor

This year there were 40 entries in Broadcast Engineering's Excellence Awards contest.

The winning entries were selected based on more than 30,000 votes we received from our readers on the Web site.

Congratulations to all the entrants in this year's contest. You represent the highest quality in television, production and network technology. To see firsthand the equipment and solutions used by these leading facilities, visit the NAB booths of the vendors described in the stories. For directions to each vendor's booth, check out our extensive NAB map, which begins on page 67.