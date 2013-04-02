Miranda to feature camera-to-control-room system at 2013 NAB Show

Miranda Technologies will showcase a combination of products that provides connectivity and control of all elements from content acquisition through playout at the 2013 NAB Show.

Comprising several product brands, including the recently integrated Telecast Fiber Solutions, Miranda’s solution includes camera connectivity via lightweight fiber, compact routing, signal processing, monitoring and control and multiviewer capabilities all designed for the power and space challenges of truck builders.

Miranda’s system is specifically designed to exploit the advantages of lightweight, easy-to-install fiber with its line of Telecast CopperHead camera mountable transceivers. Requiring only two strands of fiber optic cable to carry all bi-directional signals, including video, audio, intercom and data, to an OB vehicle, the camera-mountable CopperHead series replaces a multitude of copper coax cables found in typical OB applications and provides enormous savings in weight, power and resources.

See Miranda Technologies at 2013 NAB Show booths N2513 and N203LMR.