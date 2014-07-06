Live 4K World Cup Final Relies on RRSAT Facilities

RIO DE JANEIRO—The EBU has been carrying each match of the the 2014 FIFA World Cup from Brazil in HD, and EBU’s 4K live coverage has included matches on 28 June, 4 July, and now the July 13 Final.



RRsat Global Communications Network Ltd. is providing EBU with the uplink facilities needed to carry the 4K feeds of the World cup over to the Asian footprint of EBU’s Eurovision network. This adds to the network services for the regular HD distribution over the Asian footprint of the Eurovision network, which RRSAT has been supplying EBU for a long period.



Graham Warren, Network Director at EBU, said: “RRsat has been a long standing partner of ours to provide the highest quality distribution services. The fact that we can offer the World Cup in 4K resolution for the first time is a testament to RRsat’s advanced infrastructure and capabilities.”