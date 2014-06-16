India's Spuul Uploads Video With Aspera

ARMONK, N.Y.—Spuul, a video streaming service for Indian films and TV shows, has deployed Aspera to quickly upload high-definition video content to its streaming portal. By significantly reducing the time it takes to upload Bollywood films, TV shows and other licensed video, Spuul can expand its programming options and quickly deliver new content to its millions of worldwide subscribers. Aspera is an IBM company.



Headquartered in Singapore, Spuul receives a wide variety of movies and TV shows from content and distribution partners across India and streams them to their customers’ mobile devices, PCs, connected TVs and game consoles. The ability to quickly and securely deliver fresh video content is critical in the hyper-competitive digital streaming market, where consumers expect new content on a daily, if not hourly, basis and want to view it on their device of choice. Hindered by slow upload times for big data—particularly for feature films that can exceed four gigabytes for a single file—Spuul needed a much faster way to expand their online content libraries with its content partners.



Spuul was said to immediately triple the daily volume of video content uploaded and processed from its distribution partners from eight TV shows to 25 with Aspera on Demand, and now receives more than 40 GB of new HD video content each day. Aspera said it overcomes performance bottlenecks inherent in today’s online networks to help clients like Spuul reduce the time it takes to securely transfer large files or data sets by up to 99.9 percent, regardless of distance.



Since its launch nearly two years ago, Spuul has been able to expand its programming choices to nearly 1,000 Indian feature films and dozens of TV series in its current library. As the company continues to expand its offerings, Aspera offers full scalability and a usage-based pricing model to meet new subscriber demand for Spuul’s programming.