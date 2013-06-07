Icelandic broadcaster covers parliamentary election with ChyronHego BlueNet graphics
Icelandic National Broadcaster, RUV, implemented the ChyronHego end-to-end BlueNet graphics workflow solution for its coverage of the Parliamentary Election that took place on April 27.
The, production staff relied exclusively on ChyronHego’s LEX3.1 and MicroX3.1 on-air graphics systems to drive real-time Lyric-generated bar graphs, pie charts and up-to-the-minute ticker information throughout the 12-hour broadcast. In addition, RUV leveraged ChyronHego’s iPad app, Shotbox for Lyric, to push interactive graphics to air direct from an iPad.
