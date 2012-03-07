Hollywood's SSI Advanced Post Services installs Teranex

Blackmagic Design today announced that SSI Advanced Post Services, one of Hollywood’s premiere post production facilities, has installed Teranex VC100 video processors as part of a massive project converting various classic television shows to file-based formats for inflight airline entertainment systems.

Installed at their Sunset Boulevard facility, SSI will use the Teranex VC100 to complete an extensive set of format and fram- rate conversions on a number of television shows, transforming media of various ages and quality into the uniform format and resolutions needed for inflight television. Beyond this project, the Teranex VC100 will also be used to handle SSI’s ongoing theatrical and television trailer work, preparing trailers for use across the globe.