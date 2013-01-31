Harris Broadcast to show new NEXIO Volt at CABSAT 2013

Harris Broadcast will feature its newly shipping next-generation, software-based NEXIO Volt server, which addresses the need for higher channel counts in a compact form factor, at the CABSAT 2013 show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 12-14.

Leveraging the latest processor, storage and connectivity technology, the new 1RU NEXIO Volt server platform offers low operating costs and high levels of resilience and reliability. NEXIO Volt doubles the number of available record ports with four bidirectional HD channels (up to eight SD), and offers overall channel density for ingest and playout operations. Its software-based codecs and software license keying provide flexibility, including custom features and capabilities to suit users’ exacting needs.

Automatic generation of low-resolution images during ingest provides other benefits for ingest-heavy media workflows, such as news, for low-resolution viewing, editing and for conforming to high-resolution video for playout.