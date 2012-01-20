HARMAN’s AKG DMS 70 digital wireless microphone system launches at NAMM

Highlighting the latest in digital wireless capabilities, HARMAN’s AKG introduces its DMS 70 — a true uncompressed digital wireless system. The DMS 70 operates with 24-bit 48kHz transmission in the 2.4GHz ISM band, a worldwide, license-free frequency range, to ensure top-quality audio for every customer.

The entire DMS 70 package includes: AKG’s DSR 70 Quattro or DSR 70 Dual Receiver, DPT 70 Digital Pocket Transmitter and DHT 70 Digital Handheld Transmitter, available with patented D5 acoustics or DHT 70 Perception with standard supercardioid capsule. The DSR 70 Quattro includes a rack mount kit, power supply and other accessories. DMS 70 systems are fully compatible — able to be customized and combined for any customer’s needs.

All DMS 70 devices are available separately or in the following prepared packages: The Vocal Set, Instrumental Set and the mixed version of Vocal/Instrumental Set. The Quattro sets include two digital transmitters and the Dual sets, one digital transmitter.

All DMS 70 devices feature bidirectional communication between the transmitter and receiver. The dynamic frequency selection provides “intelligent” operation in the crowded 2.4GHz band, enabled by digital diversity from receiver and transmitter side. The easy-setup function make the system simple to use, even for less experienced operators, while the AES 128-bit encryption ensures secure 2-way wireless communication.

The DSR 70 Quattro receiver can work with up to four channels of audio in parallel, which can be mixed down directly to its balanced XLR sum output. The DHT 70 mic employs AKG’s patented dynamic D5 capsule to deliver outstanding sound quality with less feedback and handling noise.

Based on the bidirectional communication DMS 70 offers a number of additional new and unique features, including power off from receiver side for all connected transmitters, battery status monitoring, adjustable mic/guitar input level (DPT 70), high/low level gain switch (DHT 70) and more.

For more information about AKG and DMS 70, visit http://www.akg.com and http://www.youtube.com/AKGacoustics.