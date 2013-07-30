HARMAN adds new features to Studer Vista 5

The evolution of the mixing console is far from complete; the multitasking power of boards continues to escalate. Case in point: the Studer Vista 5. HARMAN recently announced upgrades that add FaderGlow and loudness metering to the M3 model of this console.

FaderGlow lets the engineer color-code faders for easy identification under less than ideal visual circumstances. The loudness metering scheme, based on the RTW TM7 touchscreen meter, also includes the bargraph, needle PPU and VU metering types that are required for international broadcast. The Vista FX system, which employs the Lexicon PCM96 engine to provide up to 24 effects channel, is optional.