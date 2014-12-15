Grass Valley Upgrades JRTV’s Broadcast Infrastructure

MONTREAL—The Jordan Radio and Television Corp. is a Jordan public broadcaster that simulcasts three programs on terrestrial and satellite and functions as the primary broadcaster for Jordan in the Middle East, reaching millions with breaking news. The station delivers a 24-hour Arabic broadcast coupled with an English-language service for 21 hours a day and a French-language service for 13 hours a day.



JRTV turned to Grass Valley new routing, production switching and server technologies. The broadcaster has purchased a platform that includes five 3G-ready K2 Summit transmission client media servers and a master control suite that includes a router and multiviewer controlled by a new Jupiter routing switcher control platform. The installation was managed by systems integrator AVC Al-Waseet, located in Amman, Jordan, and his partner, Hannu Pro of Latvia.



At its core, the K2 Summit transmission client provides two bidirectional channels and two playout channels, upgradable to three. Jupiter routing control combines hardware and software that gives JRTV full management of all its devices with the simple touch of a button on the Jupiter network. Jupiter interfaces with the master control switcher to give JRTV a range of flexibility, including the ability for up to eight on-air keys and four audio voiceovers, as well as support for a multitude of audio channels and branding sources.