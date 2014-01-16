Grass Valley Supplies Auviso with Flexible and Scalable Camera Solutions

LUCERNE, SWITZERLAND and HILLSBORO, ORE.—auviso audio visual solutions, a technical service provider in Lucerne has purchased four LDX Première advanced imaging cameras and XCU Elite eXchangeable Control Units with triax transmission from Grass Valley. Working in tandem, the LDX cameras and XCU base stations provide auviso’s clients with a versatile solution for capturing creative images across a range of productions and venues.



The LDX Première is part of Grass Valley’s LDX Series of camera systems, which also consists of the LDX Flex, the LDX Elite, and the LDX WorldCam. The LDX Première is a dual-format HD camera optimized for broadcast applications. Its core technology is based on the Grass Valley Xensium FT CMOS imager, which enables the camera to deliver in low light conditions. The LDX Première can be scaled up through the GV-eLicense upgrade model that expands the camera’s capabilities to 3G 1080p operation.



For optimized control, the LDX Series works in conjunction with XCU base stations, providing 3G transmission connectivity for both triax and fiber. The cradle of the XCU can be pre-mounted and pre-wired in the rack, forming a secure mechanical and electrical connection, so the XCU base stations can easily slide in and out as needed.





