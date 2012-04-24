DPA Microphones features d:fine headset mic series

DPA Microphones, the manufacturer of high-level reference and headset microphones, featured its d:fine™ series of headset microphones at the 2012 NAB Show.

Named to reflect their accurate audio definition and natural sonic characteristics, the d:fine headset mics offer consistent audio performance at all sound pressure levels, from a whisper to a shout, impressive gain-before-feedback and stable construction. The d:fine series is available as omnidirectional and directional and includes a long and a short mic boom mounted on either a single-ear mount or a dual-ear mount.

Today, broadcasters’ audio needs are changing and they rely more than ever on unobtrusive wireless headset mics. With these different options, broadcasters can find the d:fine headset that best fits their needs. The single-ear d:fine is good for more stationary productions such as a news show, commentary at a live sporting event or a talk show. For more active productions such as reality shows, health and fitness programming and live dance performances, the dual-ear d:fine provides broadcasters with the extra assurance that the mic will stay in place.

The new short boom d:fine headset allows a user to optimize the placement of the microphone to realize perfect fit and invisibility, plus handling of extremely loud vocal levels, while minimizing distortion of wireless transmitters.

In a broadcast world that is increasingly changing and relying less on studio-bound and traditional filmed programming, the d:fine headset microphones provide worry-free performance in the most exacting situations. Supporting the exceptional d:fine sound quality, with a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz ± 2dB and a maximum peak handling capacity of 144dB before clipping, d:fine headset mics offer the unique opportunity to enjoy the quality of a DPA product through a sleek and flexible wireless headset mic.

The DPA single-ear and dual-ear headset mics are available in omnidirectional and directional versions, in black, brown, beige and lime green. The adjustable, single-ear headset features a removable ear hook assembly. All mics feature a connector wire with multiple connector options to fit any professional wireless system.