December 22, 2010 TV Technology Index


December 22, 2010 TV Technology Online Index

NEWS
FCC Formalizes Broadband Proposal, by John Merli
2011 CES Touts Connected Video, by Gary Arlen
Smoke and Mirrors, by Carl Mrozek
Lange Discusses SMPTE’s Evolution
White Space Rules Take Effect Jan. 5
IMT Moves to New Expanded Headquarters
Stereoscopic Switch, by Robin Berger
Hockey Night in Canada Tests 3D, by James Careless
Automated Transcoding in a Multiplatform World, by James Careless
New Spec Published for TV Everywhere, by Wes Simpson


INSIGHT
FOCUS ON EDITING:Metropolis Arises, by Jay Ankeney
DIGITAL TV:SFN in an FMI Environment, by Charles W. Rhodes
AUDIO BY DESIGN:Electric Lady Studios Celebrates 40 Years, by Mary Gruszka
TECHNOLOGY CORNER:The Golden Age of 3D Movies, by Randy Hoffner


EQUIPMENT GUIDE
• Antennas Direct C5 VHF Antenna, by James O’Neal
• Sony Sound Forge Pro 10, by Geoff Poister
• NewTek 3Play Multichannel HD-SD System, by Joey Gill