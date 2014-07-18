Cobham Wireless Transmission System Proves Seaworthiness

WHITELEY, ENGLAND—Cobham, an RF transmission specialist, announced the successful deployment of its Solo 4 Wireless Transmitter and ProRXB receive system for live television coverage of the Abu Dhabi Yacht Club’s Ghanada Dhow Sailing Championship on June 7.



Cobham, in conjunction with Dubai-based technology solution provider GloCom SNG, installed transmitters on two race event chase boats and a helicopter, a receive and transmit ship, plus onshore receive systems at the ADYC headquarters and ‘Nation Towers’, the two skyscrapers near the southern tip of Abu Dhabi.



Eighty of the 60-foot dhows, each rigged with two masts and sails that closely resemble the historic dhows used for pearl diving and fishing in days gone by, were involved in the 2014 race.



The 2RU ProRXB wireless receiver platform is a COFDM receiver designed to work with H.264 wireless camera systems. The battery-powered Cobham Solo 4 transmitters performed uninterrupted for up to 10 hours at distances of 80 kilometers with no impact on image quality or continuity, the vender said.