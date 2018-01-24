WROC-TV 8, a CBS Affiliate in Rochester, NY, seeks a dynamic Chief Engineer to oversee the day to day operations of the Engineering Department.

Responsible for the day-to-day technical operations, budget and maintenance of broadcast systems. Assumes operational responsibility and control for specific engineering areas, including master control, network operation and network signal distribution. Participates in the design, installation and implementation of new technical systems. Manage technical and operating staff and assigns work priorities within areas of responsibility. Formulates technical operating procedures for review and approval.

Visit https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/share/6913/14/15296 for additional information and to apply. WROC-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer