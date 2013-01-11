Cache-A unleashes LTO-6 archiving

Cache-A has launched the first in a new generation of LTO-6 archive appliances. Available immediately, these appliances meet the media and entertainment industry need to safeguard ever-increasing volumes of priceless assets at minimal cost, while delivering state-of-the art tools and performance for reliable and future-proof archiving.

LTO-6 technology is now available across Cache-A’s Pro-Cache6, Power-Cache, and Library 24/48 automation systems. The desktop Prime-Cache6 appliance is anticipated to be released around NAB 2013 (click for your product's free NAB coverage!).

These new appliances deliver significantly faster throughput and close to 70 percent greater storage capacity over LTO-5 appliances.

Native capacity

Native data transfer rate

LTO-5

1.5TB

140MB/s

LTO-6

2.5TB

160MB/s

To accommodate in capacity increase, Cache-A has increased the internal disk cache storage in its appliances.

The appliances combine Cache-A’s advanced LTFS capabilities with an easy-to-use, web-based user interface, while maintaining the same form factors as previous products. Cache-A’s LTFS implementation enables cartridge-spanning of large projects and high-speed dubbing for additional copies, along with the industry standard tar format.

They can be network-attached, making them easy to deploy in professional digital media workflows.

LTO-6 is the sixth generation of Linear-Tape Open (LTO) technology. LTO was launched in 2000, and LTO tape has a shelf life of at least 30 years. With four million tape drives in use, plus more the 200 million cartridges sold worldwide, it has proven the most economical and safe long-term storage technology for the IT and media and entertainment industries.