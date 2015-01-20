Buddhist Television Network Uses Digigram Iqoya Link/LE

MONTBONNOT, FRANCE— Digigram announced that Seoul, Korea-based Buddhist Television Network has built a new Internet radio service on the Iqoya Link/LEaudio-over-IP transport system. Supplied by system integrator Digicom, four Digigram Iqoya Link/LEIP audio codecs handle encoding and streaming of four new Web radio channels that complement BTN’s existing lineup of cable, satellite, and IPTV channel offerings.



The project with BTN represents the first deployment of Iqoya systems in Korea to support Web radio services. The broadcaster is using four of Digigram’s VX442e multichannel sound cards for audio playback, and then using the Iqoya codecs for AAC encoding and streaming from BTN headquarters to its CDN’s Wowza streaming platform.

